|
|
MITCHELL, Joan M. (Millin) Formerly of Medfield, passed away on June 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles Mitchell, and the late James E. Armour. Loving mother of James Armour of Medfield, Linda Donahue and her husband, Kevin, of Norfolk, John Armour and his wife, Lee, of North Falmouth, and the late Thomas Armour.
She is also survived by Charlie's children, Kevin (Cheryl) of South Dartmouth, Brian of Westwood, Thomas (Mary) of Medfield, Mary Ellen (Derek) of Petaluma, CA, Nancy (Alan) of Newmarket, NH, and predeceased by Paul Mitchell and Kathleen Mitchell.
Loving brother to James Millin of Sandwich.
Joan was also a devoted grandmother to seventeen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Joan was a graduate of Newbury Junior College and a volunteer at Norwood Hospital.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to the St. Francis House, (stfrancishouse.org) or Rosie's Place, (rosiesplace.org).
Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
(781) 326-0074
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020