AHLSTROM, Joan M. (McGuire) Of Medford, August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nils Ahlstrom. Devoted mother of Lee Viola, her husband Peter, of Medford and Marie Mazzochia of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of Cameron and Gregory Viola. Sister of Frederick McGuire of FL, Charles McGuire and Elizabeth Howard, both of Melrose and the late Bernadette Kreatz. Loving aunt of Kelly Martin and Tracy Morgan, both of Milton, Patrick Kreatz of Medford and many other nieces and nephews. Further survived by her beloved dog, Maddie. A funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, Thursday, August 27th at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to Compassionate Care A.L.S, 752 West Falmouth Highway, Falmouth, MA 02540. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
