BURKE, Joan M. (Birmingham) Of Chelsea, formerly of Charlestown, on April 18th. Loving and devoted mother of James M. Burke of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Michael J. Burke of Peabody. Loving daughter of the late Thomas F. and Mary W. (Conroy) Birmingham. Dear sister of the late Winifred M. Quinn, Eleanor M. Doherty, Margaret A. Doherty, Mary Clare Payne, Thomas F. Birmingham and John J. Birmingham. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. A Funeral Mass and family celebration of her life, followed by her Inurnment in Holy Cross Cemetery will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Joan's memory should be directed to the MGH Corona Virus Response Fund c/o 55 Fruit St., Boston MA 02114 or www.MassGeneral.org Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, Chelsea. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personal sympathy card visit, www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home - Chelsea

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
