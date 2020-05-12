|
CACCIATORE, Joan M. (Landry) Of Sudbury, MA, passed away peacefully on May 7th , 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Cacciatore. Loving mother of Paul J. Cacciatore and his wife Karen, and Phillip F. Cacciatore and his companion Sharon Donato. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Daniel and Paul, Jr. Cacciatore. Loving sister of Paul, Carol and Richard. Devoted sister-in-law of Mary Landry. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in our world and love and concern of our family and friend's Joan's funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020