Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery
244 Rindge Avenue
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN DOWNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN M. DOWNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN M. DOWNEY Obituary
DOWNEY, Joan M. Age 87, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. Born in Somerville to the late John and Helen (Lane) Downey. 1 of 7 children, Joan is survived by her siblings Mary R. Downey of Centerville and Daniel F. Downey and his wife Marie of NH. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Visiting Hour will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday, August 9th from 11-12 PM. Family and friends invited. Graveside Service to follow the visiting hour at North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery, 244 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to: Saint Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For further information please go to www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now