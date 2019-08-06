|
DOWNEY, Joan M. Age 87, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. Born in Somerville to the late John and Helen (Lane) Downey. 1 of 7 children, Joan is survived by her siblings Mary R. Downey of Centerville and Daniel F. Downey and his wife Marie of NH. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Visiting Hour will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday, August 9th from 11-12 PM. Family and friends invited. Graveside Service to follow the visiting hour at North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery, 244 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to: Saint Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For further information please go to www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019