DUFFY, Joan M. (Lacey) Of Lexington, passed away on May 9, 2020, at the age of 86, surrounded by her four children. She was born in January, 1934, to the late Walter J. and Mary A. Lacey of Medford, MA.
During her lifetime, she faced many challenges but carried herself with strength, determination and grace. Upon graduating from Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, Joan went to work in order to help support her family. She married Harvey D. Duffy in 1957. Together they raised their four children until his death in 1980. Joan continued to raise her children as a single parent and returned to work at Duffy Bros. Management Company until her retirement in May 2013.
She is survived by her four children, Kevin Duffy and his wife MaryBeth of Lexington, Barbara Duffy and her husband Michael Sireci of Concord, Susan Potter and her husband Dean of Bedford, and Brian Duffy and his wife Maria of Houston, TX. She was known as "Nana" to her thirteen beloved grandchildren, Brendan Duffy and his wife Mar of San Francisco, CA, Andrew Duffy and his wife Lauren of Arlington, Kevin C. Duffy of Boston, Sean Duffy of Lexington, Dan Roselando and wife Kim of Medford, Lacey Roberge and her husband Charles of Fairfax, VT, Robert Potter of Waltham, Christopher Potter of Bedford, Emily Duffy Denzer of Concord, Cameron, Zillah (Zia), Mary Sydnor and Brian James Duffy of Houston, TX. Joan also has four great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted sister to Walter J. and wife Deborah Lacey of Hyannis, her late brother, George Lacey and his surviving wife Anne Lacey of Woburn, and her late sister Barbara Arbeene and her husband Louis of Winchester. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert L. Duffy and wife Natalie of Weston. She was a dear sister-in-law to the late James P. Duffy and his surviving wife Pamela of Belmont, Mary Elene and Emmet Shriber of Watertown, Shirley and Edwin Burke of Watertown, Marie and John Barry of Pittsfield, Norman Duffy and his wife Mary Cynthia of Belmont, and Edmund and Joan Duffy of Woburn. She is loved by many nieces and nephews.
Family was always Joan's priority. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and their love and devotion for one another are perhaps her greatest legacy which will last for generations.
Joan traveled extensively with her husband, friends, and especially family. Nana planned the best family trips. She spent her summers on Cape Cod where she entertained family and friends for decades. The highlight of a rainy day in Hyannis was a game of Uno, Scrabble or Monopoly at Nana's kitchen table with all the grandchildren followed by a bowl of Four Seasons ice cream. Reading was one of her favorite pastimes, and she always shared her favorite books with others. Joan enjoyed her longstanding friendships with the "bridge" ladies, Oakley crowd, Yachtsman neighbors, and old high school friends. She was a classy, giving, loving and devoted woman, who dealt with every challenge put before her with determination, pride and grace. She was the backbone of her family. She is adored and loved by all.
She will be interred alongside her husband in a private Graveside Service at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for all to attend at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Joan's memory to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana.farber.org/gift Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020