JOAN M. (LAMBE) GANNON

GANNON, Joan M. (Lambe) Of Natick, formerly of Leitrim, Ireland, died peacefully on September 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Devoted mother of Rory Gannon of Natick, Brian Gannon and his wife Danya of Atlanta, and Kevin Gannon and his wife Meg of Canton. Sister of Deirdre Cawley of Ireland, Eustace Lambe of Ireland, Edwin Lambe of Ireland, Marie Tiernan of Ireland, Ciaran Lambe of Dorchester, and Rory Lambe of Ireland. Loving Nana to Conor, Ashlynn, Ava and Aerin Gannon of Atlanta and T.J., Brendan, and Claire Gannon of Canton. Daughter of the late Edwin and Susan Lambe. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Growing up in Ireland, Joan went to nursing school in Dublin and worked there until she moved to the United States in 1965. She worked in a few Boston hospitals and finally settled at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick where she was an Operating Room Nurse. An active member of St. Linus Church in Natick, Joan enjoyed cooking for her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Saturday, September 28th, at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Linus Church, 119 Hartford Street, Natick, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, September 27th, from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 9 Erie Drive, Suite 101 Natick, MA 01760, or Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, 18 Canton St., Stoughton, MA 02072. For directions and guestbook please visit www.Everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019
