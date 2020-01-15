|
|
GARDINER, Joan M. (Tracey) Age 90, of Waltham, passed away peacefully at Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence in Wayland, MA on Monday, January 13, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph L. Tracey and Grace (Becken) Tracey, Joan was born in Providence, RI on May 9, 1929. She attended school in Cranston, RI, graduating in 1947. She was predeceased by her first husband, Herman Tiedge, Jr., and her husband of almost fifty years, W. Douglas Gardiner, as well as her brother, Ronald W. Tracey, and sister-in-law Janet (Tiedge) Bowie. Joan is survived by her children, Pamela J. Gardiner (Ernest Thomas) of Manning, SC, Kurt T. Gardiner (partner Susan Hulme) of Arlington, MA and Long Boat Key, FL, and Deborah E. (Debi) Gardiner of Waltham, MA. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Edith (Tiedge) Leonard, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. For many years, Joan enjoyed designing and maintaining lovely gardens both at her home in Waltham and at the family property in Jamestown, RI. She was also an avid antique furniture refinisher, quilter, and for many years enjoyed attending antique shows with her husband and friends. At Joan's request, her Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, www.nof.org/support-nof or 251 18th Street S., Suite 630, Arlington, VA 22202. For guestbook, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020