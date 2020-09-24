GERAGHTY, Joan M. (Hyland) Of Franklin, formerly of Walpole and Norwood, Setpember 23, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Geraghty. Loving mother of Joseph P. Geraghty and his wife, Laura of Oriental, North Carolina, Diane M. Hall and her husband, Jeffrey, of Franklin, James M. Geraghty and his wife, Kim, of Bolton, and Thomas J. Geraghty and his wife, Constance, of Wrentham. Cherished grandmother of Katelyn, Kristen, Joseph, Michael, and Rory. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Joan's Life Celebration on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2 to 5 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Joan's family has decided that her funeral mass will be private with interment taking place in the Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572 or at www.nationalbreastcancer.org/
