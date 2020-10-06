GREENBERG, Joan M. (Davis) Oct. 3, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Chester A. Greenberg. Devoted mother of Patrick Greenberg of Whitinsville, and stepmother of Christopher Greenberg of Dorchester and Marie Greenberg of E. Boston. Cherished sister of Sandra Chase of Billerica, Thomas Davis of Billerica, Ellen Desrosiers of WA, Wayne Davis of Grafton, Nancy Davis-Nicosia of Boston, and the late Stephen Davis. A Memorial Service will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Friday, October 9th, at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to: Malden Public Schools, 77 Salem St., Malden, MA 02148 (In Memory of Joan Greenberg). For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com