1/
JOAN M. (DAVIS) GREENBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREENBERG, Joan M. (Davis) Oct. 3, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Chester A. Greenberg. Devoted mother of Patrick Greenberg of Whitinsville, and stepmother of Christopher Greenberg of Dorchester and Marie Greenberg of E. Boston. Cherished sister of Sandra Chase of Billerica, Thomas Davis of Billerica, Ellen Desrosiers of WA, Wayne Davis of Grafton, Nancy Davis-Nicosia of Boston, and the late Stephen Davis. A Memorial Service will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Friday, October 9th, at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to: Malden Public Schools, 77 Salem St., Malden, MA 02148 (In Memory of Joan Greenberg). For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved