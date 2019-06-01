Boston Globe Obituaries
JOAN M. (YOUNGSTON) KEANE

JOAN M. (YOUNGSTON) KEANE Obituary
KEANE, Joan M. (Youngson) Of Quincy, died May 30, 2019.

Joan adored her family and friends. She was always loyal and would do anything for anyone. She was a graduate of the Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for over 50 years and worked per diem into her 70's after retiring. Joan loved to travel all over the world and enjoyed going to plays, movies, and out to eat. She was generous, kind, and loved people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Daughter of the late Robert P. and Julia (Roberts) Youngson and stepdaughter of the late Ann Youngson. Loving mother of Martin E. Keane Jr. of Brighton, Robert J. Keane of Naples, FL, and Luis Manny Rodriguez of Naples, FL. Former spouse of the late Martin E. Keane. Sister of the late Dorothy Whalen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joan to Sunshine Kids Foundation, 5137 Castello Dr. Suite 1, Naples, FL 34103. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe from June 3 to June 4, 2019
