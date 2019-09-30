Boston Globe Obituaries
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy's Catholic Church
650 Nichols St.
Norwood, MA
JOAN M. LAGANA


1943 - 2019
JOAN M. LAGANA Obituary
LAGANA, Joan M. Of Rockland, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Born on March 8, 1943 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Mary (DISessa) Lagana. Dear Sister of Louis Lagana. Adored niece to Nancy Savoia and Theresa Martino. She is also survived by many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visiting Hour on Wednesday, October 2nd at 9:00 a.m. in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood, MA. Interment will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. GilloolyFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
