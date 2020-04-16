|
LARSEN, Joan M. (Leardo) Lifelong Revere resident, at 73 years, on April 14th, following a long illness. Devoted wife of Retired Massport Fire Chief Robert H. Larsen of Revere, sharing 52 years of unconditional love. Cherished & proud mother of Susan M. Lemole & husband Peter D. of Peabody, Karen A. Raso & husband Marc A. of Tewksbury, Robin A. McLaughlin & husband Revere Firefighter Peter F. of Saugus & Janis M. Marshall & husband Adam J. of Peabody. Adored grandmother of Mandi, Ryan, Daniel, Sarah, Arianna, Anthony, Emily, Richie & Emma. Dear sister of Richard G. Leardo & wife Marilyn of Walpole, her twin sister Jean M. LaQuaglia & husband Ronald J. of Revere & Anne M. Foster & husband Kenneth of Peabody. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett was held privately. Joan worked for 20 years for Leo P. Corey, D.D.S. Pediatric Dental Office and later at Paul Revere School in Revere for 10 years before the progressive disease forced her into retirement. She was a devoted parishioner & Eucharist Minister at Our Lady of the Airways Chapel at Boston Logan International Airport and previously at St. Mary's Church in Revere. Remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020