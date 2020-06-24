Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
JOAN M. (KEARNEY) MACDONALD

MacDONALD, Joan M. (Kearney) In Worcester, formerly of Woburn, June 23. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. MacDonald at ninety-one years of age. Devoted mother of Catherine Mullaney, her husband Daniel of Boylston, Peter MacDonald, his wife Andrea of Northborough, Paul A. MacDonald, his wife Amy Manganelli of Brookline and Laura MacDonald of NC. Dear sister of Jack Kearney of Groveland, MA and Jim Kearney of Roslindale, MA. Doting "Nana" of Grace Humbles, Katie Mullaney, Michael Au-Mullaney, Gabrielle MacDonald, Malcolm MacDonald, Olivia MacDonald, Sophia MacDonald, Calvin MacDonald, Annesia MacDonald and four great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Church on Saturday, June 27th at 10:00 a.m. Presently, the church is allowing no more than 100 people to attend, and masks must be worn. Burial to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, MA. Remembrances may be made in Joan's memory to , or sent to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Arrangements are under the direction of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020
