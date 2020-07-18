Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN MCCAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN M. (TOBIA) MCCAIN


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN M. (TOBIA) MCCAIN Obituary
McCAIN, Joan M. (Tobia) Of Lynnfield, Massachusetts and Palm Beach, Florida, died peacefully on July 13, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joan was born in Boston in 1938 and grew up in the Orient Heights section of East Boston. She married Charles F. McCain, an attorney, and together they raised their son in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Joan was a 1959 graduate of Boston University, and then pursued a Master's degree in Education. Joan took great pride in her role as a teacher, first in the Swampscott school system and then the Reading school system for almost 50 years altogether. She especially loved the opportunity to teach the children of her former students and the lifelong friendships and bonds formed with her fellow teachers. Joan was an accomplished ballerina, having performed in ballet shows across New England before college. She always maintained a ballerina's poise and grace throughout her life. Joan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was dearly loved by her friends in Massachusetts, and in Florida, where she made her home in later years. Joan will be greatly missed. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. McCain, and her sisters, Carol Staffieri and Diane Buono. She is survived by her son, Charles (Charlene) McCain, II, her grandchildren, Lily, Kyle and Kendall McCain, her brother, Louis Tobia, and her sisters, Angela Leary and Chandra (Edward) Minor. Private Graveside Services will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts. Please send messages of condolence to the family on our tribute page. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Joan M. (Tobia) McCAIN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -