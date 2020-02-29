|
|
McCULLOUGH, Joan M. (McSweeney) In East Walpole, formerly of West Roxbury and Co. Kerry, Ireland on February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of William McCullough. Loving mother of Linda Maher and her husband John, John McCullough and his wife Michele all of Walpole and the late Brian McCullough. Adored nana of Aisling, Amanda, Liam, Sean, Neave and Grace. Dear sister of Eileen Power, Denis McSweeney, Donal McSweeney, Mary Lucid all of Ireland, and the late Michael, Dermot, Maurice and Patrick McSweeney. Sister-in-law of Margaret McCullough and Ann McCabe. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., West Roxbury on Thursday morning at 10:00 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, 176 Washington St., East Walpole at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00. Interment Terrace Hill Cemetery, Walpole. Retired employee of the GTE Company, Needham. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joan may be made to the of Eastern Mass., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. 02452 . For directions and guestbook please visit www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020