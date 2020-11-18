1/1
JOAN M. MCELANEY
McELANEY, Joan M. Of Framingham, formerly of Quincy, departed peacefully to eternal rest on Monday, November 16 after a lifetime devoted to providing counseling, comfort, and care to families, children, and adults in both her professional and personal life.

The beloved daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Daley) McElaney. Sister of the late Edward McElaney, Jr. and the late Donald McElaney. Dear cousin of Maureen Morrissey of Marlborough. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

After graduating from Emmanuelle College in Boston, Joan earned a Master's in Social Work degree from St. Louis University. Upon earning her degree, she embarked on a mission to put her considerable talent, training, and skills (along with her unrelenting work ethic) to helping anyone in need. Whether it was shepherding individuals through the juvenile criminal justice system, ensuring the well being of children in foster care, providing therapy to individuals in crisis, or instructing students at Medical and Social Work schools, Joan spent her life as tireless advocate for those needing care and compassion.

Joan was also exceedingly generous to her large circle of family and friends. Always eager to share her time, advice, support, and stories of her extensive travels which blended her compassionate spirit and Irish wit.

To honor Joan's life and service, her family requests that you say an extra prayer, contribute to a charity of importance to you, or take an action to help someone in need.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9:30 AM on Saturday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to The National Alliance of the Mentally Ill.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
09:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
