Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
JOAN M. O'CONNOR

JOAN M. O'CONNOR Obituary
O'CONNOR, Joan M. In Plymouth, formerly of West Roxbury, January 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Daniel W. and Dora (Sullivan) O'Connor. Dear sister of the late Daniel P. O'Connor and his late wife Natalie. Best friend of the late Elizabeth Gaffney. Loving aunt of Michael, Daniel, Caroline and Paula. Great-aunt of Shane, Jessica, Sean, Corey, Kaitlyn, Alicia, Colin, and Hannah. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, January 22 at 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hour in the Funeral Home Wednesday morning from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Joan worked for 35 years with The First National Bank of Boston. She enjoyed many summers with her best friend Betty Gaffney in Falmouth. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
