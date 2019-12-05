Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
JOAN M. (WHITE) REDMOND

REDMOND, Joan M. (White) Of Somerville, December 4, 2019. Former wife of Thomas J. Redmond of Medford. Loving mother of Deborah Redmond-Mello and her husband James of Methuen and Donna Sullivan and her husband Robert of Marshfield. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Libby, Albert White and Harold White. Cherished grandmother of John and Thomas Sullivan and Steven and Jenna Mello. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Home 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq) Somerville, MA 02144 (617)625-4320
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
