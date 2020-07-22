|
|
REDMOND, Joan M. Of Wakefield, formerly of Reading. July 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Harold and Alice Redmond. Loving sister of the late Janet R. Archibald. Joan is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Monday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 2-4 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325-9919. To send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020