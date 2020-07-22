Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Agnes Church
Arlington, MA
JOAN M. REDMOND

JOAN M. REDMOND Obituary
REDMOND, Joan M. Of Wakefield, formerly of Reading. July 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Harold and Alice Redmond. Loving sister of the late Janet R. Archibald. Joan is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Monday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 2-4 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325-9919. To send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
