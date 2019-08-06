Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
JOAN M. (O'SULLIVAN) ROBINETTE


1931 - 2019
JOAN M. (O'SULLIVAN) ROBINETTE Obituary
ROBINETTE, Joan M. (O'Sullivan) Of Hyde Park, Aug. 3, beloved wife of the late William R., dear mother of William J. of England, Thomas and his wife Diane of Dorchester, Lisa F. Gaine of Weymouth, and Steve E. and his wife Sofia of IL. Loving grandmother to Melissa & Nicholas Robinette, Ashley & Bryttany Gaine, and Liam & Lydia Robinette. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-7PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 9AM and proceed to St. Anne Church, 82 W. Milton St., Hyde Park, for her Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and online guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
