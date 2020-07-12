Boston Globe Obituaries
JOAN M. (UNNI) SANTORO

SANTORO, Joan M. (Unni) Of Boston, July 11, 2020. Devoted wife of Vincent J. Santoro. Beloved mother of Sandra L. Santoro and Carol L. Santoro, both of Boston. Beloved sister of the late Frank J. Unni and Nella (Unni) Dauksewich. Dear sister of Andrew J. Unni of California. Loving niece of Joseph Raneri of Chelmsford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private Service will be held for the immediate family only, followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Roslindale. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Waterman-Langone, 580 Commercial Street, Boston, MA 02109.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2020
