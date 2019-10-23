|
SMITH, Joan M. Age 83, of Marion, formerly of Quincy and Dorchester, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Sippican Healthcare Center in Marion. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Dowling) Smith. Born in Boston, she graduated from Boston Trade School for Girls. Joan worked as a press operator in the duplicating department for John Hancock Life Insurance Company for 40 years and retired in 1994. Joan enjoyed sewing and crochet, soap operas, scratch tickets and sending birthday and holiday cards to her family and friends. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and her cats. Joan was predeceased by her sisters, the late Phyllis LeBlanc, Marilyn Metzler and Lois Spang. She is survived by her brother-in-law, James Spang of Wareham along with many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), WAREHAM on Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, High St., Wareham at 10 AM. Interment will be in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Donations in her memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Wareham 508-295-0060
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019