SMITH, Joan M. (Rutledge) Of Peabody, formerly of Reading, March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of David T. Smith. Devoted mother of Kathleen Vaccaro and her husband Christopher of Reading; Karen Bricknell and her husband Thomas of Stow; Michael Smith and his wife Nora Demleitner of Charlottesville, VA; Kevin Smith and his wife Michelle of Richmond, VA; Mark Smith and his wife Neeta Kantu Smith of Garden City, NY; Paul Smith and his husband Aaron Sherer of Oshkosh, WI; and Pamela Zeiger and her husband Brian of San Francisco, CA. Loving grandmother of 20. Cherished sister of the late Albert Rutledge and also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 12 noon, at Brooksby Village Chapel in Peabody, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923 or at give.caredimensions.org For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020