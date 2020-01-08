Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for JOAN STONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN M. (GALLAGHER) STONE

JOAN M. (GALLAGHER) STONE Obituary
STONE, Joan M. (Gallagher) Age 90, of Cambridge, formerly Somerville, passed away on December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry Jefferson and Seymour Stone. Loving mother of Harry I. Jefferson, Jr. of Halifax and his late wife Cynthia Leto, Paul Jefferson and his wife Sarah Griffith of Cambridge, Diana Stone and her husband Robert Leary of Cambridge, Gregory Stone and his wife Tina of Exeter, NH. Dear sister of John Gallagher, Jr. of TX and the late Margaret Gallagher. Devoted grandmother of Abigail Jefferson, Elizabeth Leary, Thomas and Olivia Stone, Kim Leto and Will Gulliver. A Memorial Service will be held at a time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
