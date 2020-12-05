WALSH, Joan M. Age 89, of Peabody and Rockport, formerly of Reading, MA, beloved wife of the late John F. Walsh passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Woburn, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Dwyer) Murphy. Devoted mother to her six children, Elaine Walsh, Lucy Walsh, Jennifer Walsh, Johanna Dunlavey and her husband Timothy, John (Sean) Walsh and Elizabeth Buswick and her husband Geoffrey; six grandchildren, Catherine, Aidan and Hannah Dunlavey, Margaret and Charlotte Buswick, and Leo Walsh. She is also survived by niece Siobhan Mahaney and nephew David Roarke and their families, and leaves behind many close and dear friends. Upon retiring after 33 years of teaching in Europe and Wilmington, she continued her love and support for children spending countless hours at the Grow Clinic at Boston Medical Center. Services for Joan will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to benefit the Grow Clinic at Boston Medical Center, Office of Development, 801 Massachusetts Avenue, 1st Floor, Boston, MA 02188. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com