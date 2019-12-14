Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
JOAN M. (MUSE) WEBB

JOAN M. (MUSE) WEBB Obituary
WEBB, Joan M. (Muse) Age 80, of Tewksbury, formerly of Stoneham, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Albert C. Webb. Mother of Patricia Webb Downs and her husband Richard, Michael A. Webb, Christopher J. Webb and his wife Shari, and Judy A. Cordwell and her husband Jim. Grandmother of Ethan, Jennifer, Trevor, Laura, Melissa, Sydney, and Jacqueline. Sister of the late Doris Theobald, Joseph Muse, and Mary Etheridge. She leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Calling Hours are Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4-8 p.m., at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Her Funeral Procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
