JOAN MARIE BANDINI
BANDINI, Joan Marie Of Lexington, October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert P. Bandini. Loving mother of Mary T. Repici and her husband Richard of Bradenton, FL, Anne M. Bandini of Boxborough, and Christine L. Weeks and her husband Bruce W. Sr. of North Billerica. Grandmother of 5 grandchildren, Jon, Adrienne and her husband Aaron, Bruce W. Jr. and his fianc?e Ariel Shapiro, Ren?e and her husband Matthew, and the late Michelle. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Maximus, Lucius, Calliope, and Penelope.

Joan graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music in 1948 with the Degree of Bachelor of Music in Voice. She was the former Choir and Music Director at Sacred Heart Church in Lexington, the Immaculate Conception Church in Malden, and at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted in Waltham. Joan was a Music Teacher of both Piano and Voice in Lexington and was a Member of The New England Musical Arts Society and The Archdiocesan Papal Choir of Boston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 12 at Sacred Heart Church, 1912 Follen Rd., Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
