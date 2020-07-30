|
CARTHAS, Joan Marie (Sullivan) Age 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on July 29, 2020. Lifelong resident of South Boston. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Arthur X. "Junie" Carthas. Loving daughter of the late John and Edna (Burke) Sullivan. Devoted mother of Paul Carthas, his wife Maureen of South Boston, John Carthas, his wife Janice of Whitman, Richard "Dick" Carthas, his wife Denise of Bridgewater, NJ, Susan Whitney, her husband Bryan of St. Petersburg, FL, Nancy Toussaint, her husband Ray of Stoneham, David Carthas of Brooklyn, NY and Janet Velloso, her husband Edgard of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Brian, Amanda, Michael, Courtney, Taylor, William, David, Richard, Kristen, Steven, Nickolas, Olivia and Sophia. Loving great-grandmother to Cameron, Callan, Wes, Elle, Robbie, Liam, Kennedy, Brayden, William, Sawyer, Kevin and Declan. Sister-in-law of Madelyn Carthas of Quincy. Joan is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Longtime parish secretary at St. Brigid Church in South Boston. Joan's family will gather privately to honor her life at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston. Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Memorial contributions in honor of Joan can be made to the Michael Burke Foundation at michaelburkefoundation.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020