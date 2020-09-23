EDSTROM, Joan Marie Beloved Mother and Grandmother Passed away on August 4th, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 80 years old. Joan was predeceased by her mother, father, and her sister, Diane. She is remembered by her brother Bernie of Minneapolis, son Ray and his wife Erica of Keene, NH, son Mark and his wife Laurie of Hadley, MA, grandchildren Sam, Jack and Lucy, and many friends. Born and raised in Jamaica Plain, MA, to Bernard and Mary Edstrom (Pasquale), Joan attended Mary C. Curley Elementary School and graduated from Jamaica Plain High School in 1957 with the most "school spirit." Her goal upon graduation was a degree from Umass Amherst. Joan was married to Kenneth Howard of Milford, MA from 1960-1975, and to Paul Gross of Woods Hole, MA from 1987-1998. In 1964, Joan began her administrative career in academia with stops at the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, Duke University, the University of Georgia, Kirkland College, and the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, MA. Joan worked at the MBL from 1974-1987, and advanced from Grants and Contracts Administrator to Educational Coordinator. She oversaw grants and contracts in addition to allocating lab space for all scientists, students and courses at the Lab. She possessed excellent management skills. Marine biologist and longtime friend, Judith Grassle, observed at the time Joan left the MBL, "She has a very good understanding of how research and teaching institutions run, and how they run best…While she was here, Joan Howard has as good a grasp as anyone of the MBL's mission—and how it is accomplished. She has a mind like a steel trap: She remembers everything—people's names, what their needs and preferences are." Joan loved the MBL deeply and referred to this time as the best years of her life. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1991. Joan acted in and directed dozens of performances in a community theater career of over fifty years. She debuted as Millie Owens, in Picnic, in Morehead City, NC in 1966. Her last performance was on April 14th, 2014 at the Woods Hole Firehouse, where she starred in the two person intimate comedy The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon and Mrs. Levine: A Son's Elusive Search for His Mother's Happiness, by Bobrick and Stein. Joan had a long productive relationship with the Woods Hole Theatre Company, including serving as president for many years. Her work directing plays for the WHTC brought her great joy and satisfaction, and it was there where she shined the brightest. Her favorite plays were True West by Sam Shephard, Side Man by Warren Leight, Vanya and Sonia Masha and Spike by Christopher Durang, and Rose by Laurence Leamer. She was fortunate to work with a fantastic group of people in Woods Hole who shared her love of the stage. The family plans to hold a Memorial (once the pandemic is over) at the Woods Hole Community Hall. Please consider donating to the Woods Hole Theatre Co. in her name. For online donations, go to woodsholetheater.org
click on donate (there is a space provided for specifying a memorial donation). Or mail to: Woods Hole Theater Company PO Box 735 Woods Hole, MA 02543 With in Memory of Joan Edstrom on the check. View the online memorial for Joan Marie EDSTROM