KOPP, Joan Marie (Fecteau) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Marie Kopp (Fecteau), on June 9, 2019. Joan was born in Toronto, Canada, where she spent her early life and completed her education. She enjoyed a fulfilling career with Polaroid in Canada until 1974 when she transferred to its HQ in MA. After retiring from Polaroid, Joan enjoyed a rewarding career as a businesswoman, real estate agent and entrepreneur.



Joannie (family nickname) was a lover of the arts (classical music, opera, local live theater and art exhibits). An artist herself, she spent long hours perfecting her oil painting technique and taking photographs, creating art that her family treasures. She also volunteered her time at a local elementary school assisting an art teacher and her budding artists! Joan also greatly enjoyed travelling and exploring the natural world.



Joan's greatest joy was spending time with friends and family, no matter the occasion. She was fulfilled beyond measure in their company.



Joan was predeceased by her parents, Rodolphe and Mary Fecteau. Cherished mother of son Ross Kendall and daughter, Kim Kendall (husband Murray) and predeceased by daughter Suzanne Kendall-Johnson; sister of Rudy (wife Margaret Ann) and Mary Anne; beloved grandmother to Adrienne, Justin, Michael, Tyler, Jake, Nicky, Curtis and Kyle; beloved great-grandmother to Jaedyn and Cristian. Much loved aunt to Alex (wife Hong) and Mychelle (husband Jason) and great-aunt to Hans, Jeremy and Ryan.



A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Brigid's Church, 1981 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA, on Monday, June 24, at 11:00 am, followed by a light lunch.



In lieu of flowers, please honor our dear Joan by sending any donations to charities close to your heart. Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019