|
|
McLYNCH, Joan Marie (Lavoie) Age 76, of Byfield, MA, died peacefully at her home on Friday evening, March 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lawrence, MA on June 8, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Leboeuf) Lavoie, and after losing her mother at an early age, was raised by her aunt, Lucy Welch. She received her nursing degree from Whittier Vocational Technical School, which lead to a lifelong career as a dedicated nurse, having worked at Anna Jaques Hospital for thirty years. She was also member of the Anna Jaques Hospital Nurses' Group. Joan enjoyed gardening, antiquing, and decorating her home, loved to go shopping with her friends, was an avid fan of Jeopardy, and longtime supporter of the MSPCA. Her greatest enjoyment, by far, was her family, friends and her four-legged companion, her dog, Theo. Joan's legacy will always be treasured by her five daughters, Kristine Calderwood and husband Todd, Corie Learned and husband Thomas, Beth McLynch, Kelly Mertinooke, and Debra Schnon, her ten grandchildren, along with extended family, and dear friends. A Period of Visitation will be held at the Highland Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, AMESBURY, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M., immediately followed by Services at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making donations in her memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020