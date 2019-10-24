|
MINTON, Joan Marie (Maughn) Formerly of Dorchester (OFD!). Beloved wife of the late Walter B. Minton. Devoted mother of Paul J. Minton, Lt. Boston fire department and his wife Patricia of Randolph, Jean McCormack and her husband Jack of Stoughton and the late James W. Minton, previous Chief of Probation at Brookline Court. Grandmother of Jamie Minton of Milton, also survived by her sisters Elizabeth Gallant of Rocklin, CA, Peg Elliott of Limerick, PA. the late Phyllis T. Geary of Braintree, the late Ann (Nancy) Maughn of Weymouth and her brother the late Robert Maughn of Needham.
Joan was Secretary of St. Mark's School Dorchester for 30 years and she loved waking up every morning to go to her jobs. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and she had a heart of gold. She was one of the first Boston Traffic supervisors put on the job and she did the job for 27 years. She did all her jobs with dedication and was proud that she never missed a day at work. She always had a smile and a motherly touch for each and every child she crossed. She always made sure that every child had their hats and mittens on and their coats buttoned. She is still fondly remembered by all she crossed, even now, so many years later. She had a strong influence in the St. Marks community, working hard on all the costumes for the many plays and would happily jump in to help with any task or event needed. She also worked at the Wollaston Golf Club and also did the census trudging up and down many a Dorchester 3 decker stairwell. Joan had a strong Catholic faith and rarely missed going to Mass.
Visiting Hours will be held at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Route 18 (across from the South Shore Hospital) on October 28th from 8:30 to 10:30 AM. Immediately after, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Church, 403 Union Street, Rockland. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Road to Responsibility Inc. (assisting adults with special needs), 1831 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050-4904. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019