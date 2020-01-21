|
O'DONNELL, Joan Marie (Donovan) Of Wakefield, January 20. Wife of the late James E. O'Donnell. Mother of Denise Lutz & husband Paul of Boxford, James O'Donnell, Jr. & wife Kathy of PA, Brian O'Donnell of NY, Michael O'Donnell & wife Linda of NJ, Joan DeGregorio & husband Tony of Wakefield, Eileen Casto & husband Tim of Andover, Robert O'Donnell & wife Karen of Allston, and the late John O'Donnell. Sister of Helen Moran, Richard, James & Raymond Donovan, all of NJ, and the late David, Billy, Jackie, Claire, Maureen & Bobby Donovan and Eileen Conair. Beloved grandmother of Tara, Tommy, Suzanne, Lindsay, Sean, Eileen, Anna Joy, Nathan, Maggie & Grace; and great-grandmother of Sonora & Oihana. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Saturday at 10AM followed by a Funeral Mass in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 11AM. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-7PM. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to : https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020