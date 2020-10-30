VAN TASSEL, Joan Marie (Barrett) Of Natick, formerly of Milton, October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Van Tassel, Jr. Loving daughter of the late Francis E. and Mary A. (O'Connell) Barrett. Sister of Ann Barrett of Braintree, Eleanor McCormick of PA, Judy Coughlin of MD and the late Francis E. Barrett, Mary Wieners, Barbara Corrigan, Jean Tallberg and Elizabeth Barrett. Joan is survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Boston, Joan was raised in Milton and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1948, Regis College in 1952 and received her Master's in Education from Boston College. Joan worked in the Framingham Public Schools for over 22 years as a Guidance Counselor. She had lived in Natick for over 35 years and was a member of the Massachusetts School Counselors Assn. and Retired Teachers Assn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Linus Church, 44 East Central Street, Natick, Tuesday, November 3 at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Dolan Funeral Home of MILTON is assisting the family. To send a condolence message to Joan's family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com