|
|
MOCKEL, Joan Marlene Reading, MA, formerly of Malden and Arlington, passed away peacefully due to complications of Covid-19 on May 3, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved daughter of the late Edward B. and Kathryn M. (Babcock) Mockel. Loving sister of the late H. Irene Powers and the late June McLaughlin. Devoted aunt of Patricia and John Selin, Cynthia and Ray Frost, Anne Powers, Pamela and John Rodenhizer, Kathleen Reeves Walsh, Edward and Patricia Miller, James McLaughlin and the late Richard Powers, David Powers, Walter Reeves, Valerie Reeves and Mary Reeves. She was also a grandaunt to numerous grandnieces and nephews, a great-grandaunt to many great-grand nieces and nephews and a loving cousin and friend. Joan Marlene was born on January 21, 1934, in Albany, NY. She was a '51 graduate of Arlington High School and was employed for many years as an administrative secretary for Boeing, Inc. Marlene was a devout Catholic, attending Mass daily, was a loyal friend and good humored soul. Due to the current health crisis, a private burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church at a later date, to be determined by the ongoing pandemic regulations. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arch Street Church, St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020