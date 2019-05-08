Boston Globe Obituaries
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
ALBERTELLI, Joan Mary (Maloney) Age 81, of Leominster, former longtime resident of Acton, May 6, 2019. Former wife of the late Richard Albertelli. Born and raised in Cambridge, daughter of the late Michael and Alice (Gilbert) Maloney. Graduate of St. John's H.S. and later received her college degree from Norwich University in Vermont. Retired administrative assistant for Digital Equipment Corp. Joan leaves 5 children, Steven M. Albertelli of Cambridge, MA, David J. Albertelli of Uxbridge, MA, James F. Albertelli of Maynard, MA, Sandra Kuny and husband Martin of Blue Springs, MO and Joanne Duffin and husband John of Lancaster, MA. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; her sister Sheila Maloney of Littleton, MA and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late William Maloney, John "Jack" Maloney, Eleanor Burke and Patricia McInerny. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rt. 111), ACTON, MA 01720. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10:00 am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington Street, Acton. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central Street, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to: , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
