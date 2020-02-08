Boston Globe Obituaries
JOAN MARY (WEATHERS) JACK

JOAN MARY (WEATHERS) JACK Obituary
JACK, Joan Mary (Weathers) In Boston, formerly of Marshfield and Sandwich, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Michael Jack. Devoted mother of Richard M. and his wife Janet Bath, Brian W. and his wife Linda Hickman, Thomas P. and his wife Elizabeth Barry, Matthew F and his wife Elaine. Sister of Robert Weathers and his wife Sandra. Grandmother of Dillon, Samuel, Anna, Margaret, Helen, Jason, Marina, Hunter and Leo. Great-grandmother of William, Marie, Louis and Lana. Also survived by her caregiver Willietta Matthies and many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, 1400 Washington Street, Boston on Tuesday, Feb. 11th from 10-11am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Mass National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Jack may be made to of choice.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
