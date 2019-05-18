McBAIN, Joan (Sharpe) At 80 years, in Revere, formerly of Cambridge & Brighton, May 17th, following a brief illness. Beloved wife of 54 years to Richard M. McBain, Sr. Cherished mother of Karen M. Arneil & husband Scott J. of Melrose, Kelley A. Settipane of Revere, Michelle E. Robinson & husband James of Methuen & Richard M. McBain, Jr. & wife Colleen D. of North Reading. Cherished grandmother of James F. & Ryan J. Arneil, both of Melrose, Alisha C. & Martino R. Settipane, both of Revere, Zachary J. Robinson of Methuen, Matthew R., Brenda J. & Erin M. McBain, all of North Reading. Dear sister of the late Frederick Sharpe. Also lovingly survived by her sister-in-law, Kathleen "Kathy" (Skiffington) Sharpe of Revere & several nieces and nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, on Tuesday, May 21st at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Monday, May 20th, from 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019