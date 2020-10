McNAUGHT, Joan Of Bedford, Oct. 25. Daughter of the late Waldo and Edith McNaught. Predeceased by 6 siblings. She is survived by 16 nieces and nephews, many devoted friends and neighbors, her dogs, Somedog, Shambles and Steiner, and her cat, Scandal. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral Mass at St. Michael Church in Bedford will be private. For obituary please visit: