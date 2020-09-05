BEADES, Joan P. (Shanahan) Of Dedham, formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020. Born in County Kerry, Ireland, June 29, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Hanorah (Sullivan) Shanahan. Beloved wife of the late William Beades. Devoted mother of William, John, James and his wife Kathleen, Edmond and Michael. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, William, Sean, Keri, Cole, Maura and Leland. Great-grandmother of Remy, Declan, Cameron, Marion and Michaela. She was predeceased by one brother and three sisters. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Service, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church, 90 W. Milton Street, Readville at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained in both the funeral home and church.) Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com
William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-799-9191