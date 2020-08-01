Home

TAUBMAN, Joan P. Age 80, of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully in hospice on July 25. Loving wife of Marty Taubman for 55 years. Beloved mother of Ben Taubman, Joel Taubman, Lilly Sotomayor and son, Benicio Santiago. Beloved sister of James and wife Carol Mikelbank and of Sidney and wife Lynelle Mikelbank. Loving sister-in-law of Lori Lebowitz and best friend cousin Phyllis Foley. Lovingly survived by many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Albany, and raised in Carle Place, Long Island. Graduated from Brandeis University. Completed study at the Brooklyn Museum of Art. Graduated Hunter College with a Master's degree in Art Education. Married in 1965. Lived 5 years in Ann Arbor and Buffalo. Gave much of her life to her children, including Joel with special needs. Helped introduce a curriculum "Understanding Handicaps" taught in all Newton elementary schools. Taught art in MA schools and in girls' state residential schools. While managing house and children, fought to get Joel into supported employment program at Boston College where he has worked for 26 years. Battled asthma all her life and later COPD. Joan was a woman of exceptional valor. Services were previously held. In lieu of flowers, Joan's charity was Newton Athletes Unlimited, https://newtonathletesunlimited.org/
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
