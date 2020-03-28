|
|
PADEN, Joan (Lannan) Of Pepperell, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Joan was born in Boston on June 24, 1931 and welcomed into her family by her father James Paul Lannan, mother Mary Josephine (Kates) and four-year-old sister, Evelyn.
Joan is survived by her eldest son Curt Paden and his wife Elizabeth Paden, and their daughter Olivia Ruth Paden of Cambridge, MA, as well as her second son Greg Paden of Pepperell, MA and his fianc?e Thelma Leblanc and her son Adrian of Lowell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Hubert Neil Paden, Jr.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be a private ceremony for the immediate family only. Both her ashes and her husband's will be scattered at sea, returning them both to a place that meant so much to them. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations be made to Joan's favorite charity, The Home for Little Wanderers, at www.thehome.org Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020