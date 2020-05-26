|
HOLMES, Joan Paula (Money) Age 81, passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 due to a brief illness. Joan - or Penny, as she was known to friends and family - was an active member of her community. She was a member of the Wellesley Rotary Club, honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the Trustees of the Rotary International. Penny was recognized for supporting the humanitarian efforts and educational programs. She also served as an Ambassador of the Natick Service Council and gave countless hours to serve others. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Joan Paula Money was a graduate of Needham High School and Framingham Teacher's College. She enjoyed being an elementary school teacher and loved coaching the girls' after-school team sport program in Natick, MA. She was married to Robert William Holmes of R. W. Holmes Realty Company for 34 years, who predeceased her. Penny was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She was a passionate gardener and spent many hours in the garden visiting with her neighbors at New Pond Village, who will miss her. She loved to watch the butterflies and birds gravitate to her yard. Though her health was failing, her continual pride and joy was spending time with her family. Penny is survived by her sister Betsy Wood, her daughter Penny LeBlanc and husband Joseph, and sons Garry Holmes and wife Elaine, Jeffry Holmes and wife Diane, and Roger Holmes and wife Sarah. Adored Nana of Paula LeBlanc, Amanda LeBlanc, Elizabeth Holmes, Alexa Holmes, Megan Holmes, Katie Holmes, Sydney Holmes, Jennifer Holmes, Nate Holmes, Emily Holmes, and Charlotte Holmes, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Funeral Services and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Natick Service Council (Food Pantry or the Brack Career Development Center), 2 Webster Street, Natick, MA 01760, www.natickservicecouncil.org or Hope Floats Healing & Wellness Center, 2 Elm Street, Kingston, MA 02364, www.hopefloatswellness.org For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508 653 4342 Natick
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020