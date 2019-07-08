|
BRADY, Joan R. (Higgins) Of Quincy, passed away peacefully July 7th. Wife of the late Patrick J. Brady, Jr. Loving mother of Sean Brady and his wife Dorothy, Marianne Ayles and her husband Stephen, all of Quincy and the late Patrick J. Brady, lll. Sister of Mary Egan, of Whitman, and the late Lawrence Higgins. Cherished grandmother of Erin and Noelle Brady, Madison and Jennifer Ayles all of Quincy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, at 10:30 AM, in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7 PM in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., QUINCY. Joan will be laid to rest with her beloved husband and Son in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019