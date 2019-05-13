|
LAVINA, Joan R. (Labate) Of Melrose, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Lavina. Loving mother of Richard P. Lavina & his wife Kathy of Puerto Rico and the late Joan Vegan & John J. Lavina, III. Caring sister of Pauline Prezioso of Saugus and Connie Smith of Revere. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Saturday, May 18th, at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
