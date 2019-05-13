Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:15 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN LAVINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN R. (LABATE) LAVINA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOAN R. (LABATE) LAVINA Obituary
LAVINA, Joan R. (Labate) Of Melrose, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Lavina. Loving mother of Richard P. Lavina & his wife Kathy of Puerto Rico and the late Joan Vegan & John J. Lavina, III. Caring sister of Pauline Prezioso of Saugus and Connie Smith of Revere. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Saturday, May 18th, at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now