REGAL, Joan Age 86, of Quincy, MA, formerly of Dorchester and Hyde Park, MA, passed away peacefully on June 4th.
The beloved wife of 65 years to John J. Regal of Quincy. Devoted and loving mother of J. Michael Regal of Quincy, Ed Regal and his wife Patty of Dorchester, Steve Regal and his wife Doris of Quincy, Jerry Regal and his wife Rosemary of Braintree, and the late Kevin Regal. Proud and loving grandmother of Nicole Regal and her partner Shawn Morrison, Sean Regal and his wife Erin, Matt Regal and his wife Beth, Brian Regal and his wife Samantha Lam, Mark Regal and his partner Riona Kelly, Colleen Regal, Brittany Regal and her husband Kevin Phaneuf, Courtney Regal, Steven Regal, and Kate Bubar and her husband Adam.
Joan was a longtime employee of Saint Margaret's Hospital, and the New England Baptist Hospital. Following retirement, she worked several more years at Quincy Public Schools while helping raise her granddaughter Nicole. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service is planned for a later date and an announcement will be posted on the Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joan's memory to The Salvation Army, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169. For online condolences, please visit www.keohane.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020