JOAN SAMPSON JONES


1934 - 2020
JOAN SAMPSON JONES Obituary
JONES, Joan Sampson Passed away from complications due to COVID-19 this past Sunday, May 10th, at age 85. Losing someone on Mother's Day who exemplified what it means to be a wonderful mother, grandmother and mother-in-law made the loss that much harder. Joan was born in Millburn, NJ on May 31, 1934, to the late George and Emma Sampson, but spent most of her life in Massachusetts. She raised her family in Cohasset and then resided on the North Shore before returning to the South Shore twenty years ago. Joan was a talented equestrian, competing in dressage and teaching riding lessons for a number of years. She loved animals and would often reminisce about the years she spent working as a veterinary assistant at Roberts Animal Hospital in Hanover. Joan's family and friends will always remember her as quite the dog whisperer—you'd rarely see her without one of her adored furry companions in tow. For many decades, Joan would spend a couple weeks each summer in beautiful New London, NH with family, where she enjoyed kayaking and swimming in Little Lake Sunapee. She was the kindest person you'd ever meet, gave the warmest hugs you'd ever get, and would do anything for family, whether that be pulling a loose tooth or helping teach a couple of her granddaughters how to drive. Needless to say, she was also brave. Joan was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Robert, and leaves behind her children and their spouses Daniel Jones and Karen Mutch-Jones of Hanover, Leslie and Carl Gutierrez-Jones of Santa Barbara, and Deborah and Craig Cerretani of Falmouth, as well as granddaughters Kendra, Marissa, Samantha, Marina, Caroline, Natalia, and the most recent family addition: great-granddaughter Sofia. Due to current circumstances, there will be no public service. At a future date, the family will be scattering Joan's ashes in a private celebration of life. For an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
