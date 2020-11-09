SANDRIDGE, Joan Of Alexandria, VA, on October 30, 2020. Widow of Keith Sandridge. Joan was a longtime employee of the National Treasury Employees Union. Survived by her loving mother Evelyn Flahive of Waltham, MA, her sisters Karen Humphries of Stoughton, MA and Linda Morales of Scottsdale, AZ, brothers David Flahive of Hamilton, MA and Barry Flahive of Westford, MA, and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, and many other loved relatives. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, ALEXANDRIA, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 12, 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA 22302, followed by Burial at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Komen.org
or the charity of your choice
.Please visit www.everlywheatley.com
for more information regarding live streaming of the service.