Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN VERNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER JOAN SC VERNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER JOAN SC VERNER Obituary
VERNER, Sister Joan SC (John Christopher) of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on March 17, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 63 years who was missioned in Rego Park, NY; Vancouver, BC; Renton, WA; Riverton, NJ; Williston Park, NY; Bayside, NY; Wantaugh, NY; Halifax, Nova Scotia, Auburndale, MA; Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley; and Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Desruisseau) Verner. Sister of the late Earline Verner and Janice Verner Hamel. Aunt of Melissa White and Paul Hamel. Also survived by all her sisters in community. Wake and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a date to be announced later. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home www.bradyfallon.com

View the online memorial for Sister Joan SC VERNER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -