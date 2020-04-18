|
|
VERNER, Sister Joan SC (John Christopher) of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on March 17, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 63 years who was missioned in Rego Park, NY; Vancouver, BC; Renton, WA; Riverton, NJ; Williston Park, NY; Bayside, NY; Wantaugh, NY; Halifax, Nova Scotia, Auburndale, MA; Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley; and Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Desruisseau) Verner. Sister of the late Earline Verner and Janice Verner Hamel. Aunt of Melissa White and Paul Hamel. Also survived by all her sisters in community. Wake and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a date to be announced later. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home www.bradyfallon.com
View the online memorial for Sister Joan SC VERNER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020